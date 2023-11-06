Johnson finished Sunday's 123-116 overtime loss to Toronto with 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Johnson carried a slightly bigger responsibility on offense with Devin Vassell (groin) sidelined, and he responded by leading the Spurs in scoring. The lack of consistency has hurt Johnson's fantasy upside in the early stages of the season, however, as he has three games with at least 20 points but also two outings in which he delivered single-digit scoring figures.