Johnson accumulated 30 points (10-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four rebounds over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Aside from scoring 30 points in back-to-back games, Johnson has been remarkably consistent with his scoring figures after putting up 15 or more points in 15 games in a row. Johnson has had some poor shooting performances in that stretch, but overall, his fantasy numbers have been solid enough to say he's firmly entrenched as the Spurs' main offensive threat. Johnson averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in December.