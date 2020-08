Johnson had 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to Philadelphia.

The 15 points was a career high as he continues to perfect his craft. The rookie hasn't offered a whole lot through the season thus far but is beginning to carve out a consistent role. While he isn't worth picking up in most regular formats, he could serve as a sneaky DFS play if the Spurs fall out of playoff contention.