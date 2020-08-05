Johnson racked up 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Johnson has now set new career highs in scoring in consecutive contests. Furthermore, he finished with twice as many points as field-goal attempts while contributing across multiple categories. Meanwhile, Marco Belinelli (coach's decision) had been cleared to return for this one, so the fact that Johnson held off the veteran shooting guard for playing time bodes well for his fantasy value for the remainder of the restart.