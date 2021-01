Johnson had 26 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Friday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

Johnson executed his moves outside the three-point line, where he either shot immediately upon receiving the ball or charged to the paint. The sophomore made more three-point shots than he attempted in any game last season, perhaps a sign of the workload he could receive this ongoing campaign.