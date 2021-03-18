Johnson scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 106-99 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Johnson shot efficiently across his 30 minutes of action despite missing some time in the first half after rolling his ankle. The forward has started each game since the All-Star break and has averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over that stretch. Johnson's shooting percentages are much lower than a season ago, but he is averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game due to more opportunities and playing time.