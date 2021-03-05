Johnson had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Thunder.

Johnson has been playing with a minutes restriction in his last games following his COVID-19 diagnosis and has averaged 16.5 minutes per game in his last two appearances while also missing three games in a row. He's expected to be fully available and healthy after the All-Star break, though, so he should return to the starting lineup when the Spurs visit the Mavericks on Mar. 10.