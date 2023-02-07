Johnson chipped in 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to Chicago.

Johnson was highly efficient while leading the Spurs offensively in another disappointing loss for San Antonio. Despite the fact the Spurs' season has been woeful, Johnson has emerged as a reliable scoring threat and is the team's biggest fantasy asset by a wide margin. He's averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field over his last 10 outings.