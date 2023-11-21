Johnson logged 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to the Clippers.

Johnson recorded his second double-double of the season in the loss, and he was the lone bright spot during an abysmal performance by the Spurs. Johnson is doing all that he can, scoring 20-plus point for four straight games, but the team needs improvement from everyone else to get out of the nine-game skid.