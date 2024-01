Johnson contributed 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Johnson led all Spurs in rebounds while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing off the bench. Johnson has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in seven games this year, tallying a double-double in all seven of those contests.