The Spurs assigned Johnson to the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

After one-day stints in the NBA, San Antonio dispatched Johnson and Chimezie Metu back to the G League so both could partake in Austin's game Sunday against the Stockton Kings. Johnson, the Spurs' first-round pick, has yet to make his NBA debut.

