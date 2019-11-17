Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Sent to G League
The Spurs assigned Johnson to the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
After one-day stints in the NBA, San Antonio dispatched Johnson and Chimezie Metu back to the G League so both could partake in Austin's game Sunday against the Stockton Kings. Johnson, the Spurs' first-round pick, has yet to make his NBA debut.
