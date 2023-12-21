Watch Now:

Johnson (back) will be available Thursday at Chicago, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson was dealing with some lower-back tightness earlier in the day, but he went through shootaround and has since been cleared from the injury report. Johnson is coming off of a 28-point, 12-rebound performance against Milwaukee on Tuesday in which he attempted a season-high 12 free throws.

