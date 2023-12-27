Johnson closed Tuesday's 130-118 loss to Utah with 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes.

Johnson was impressive off the bench and provided a spark for a struggling Spurs team, but his contributions were not enough to avoid yet another loss, as San Antonio remains rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite the team's struggles, Johnson has been a serviceable asset in fantasy regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game across 11 appearances (nine starts) in December.