Johnson closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-103 loss to the Nets.

Johnson led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and adding a quartet of rebounds in a balanced showing. Johnson has surpassed the 15-point mark in two of his last four games while connecting on three or more threes for the first time in his last 10 outings.