Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Sizzling shooting in loss
Johnson finished with 25 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's loss to Rio Grande.
Johnson led Austin in points, nearing a double-double in his season debut Friday. While Johnson can be expected to see a large role when he plays for Austin this year, additional nights similar to Friday could accelerate his integration into San Antonio's rotations.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.