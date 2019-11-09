Johnson finished with 25 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's loss to Rio Grande.

Johnson led Austin in points, nearing a double-double in his season debut Friday. While Johnson can be expected to see a large role when he plays for Austin this year, additional nights similar to Friday could accelerate his integration into San Antonio's rotations.