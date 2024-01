Johnson ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to Cleveland.

Johnson led all Spurs bench players in minutes played and scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and ending as one of four players with 15 or more points in Sunday's contest. Johnson posted his 12th game of the year with three or more threes while notching his third game out of the last four contests with 18 or more points.