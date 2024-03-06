Johnson supplied 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Houston.
The fifth-year forward is still not quite as consistent as the Spurs would like, but the 2019 first-round pick is getting there. Johnson has scored in double digits in nine of the last 11 games, and in one of the other two contests he played only four minutes. Discounting that one, he's averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.2 threes in 28.8 minutes off the bench.
