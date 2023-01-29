Johnson totaled 34 points (15-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to the Suns.

Johnson led all scorers with 34 points and did everything he could on the offensive end to bring his team back in the final minutes of regulation as well as in overtime. He added three made triples and shot the ball well overall, but he didn't provide a ton in the other categories, including zero steals and blocks for the third straight game. This is fairly typical for the young forward though, as his fantasy value has been mostly tied to points all season.