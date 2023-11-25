Johnson totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth-year forward is in a groove right now. Johnson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last six games and hit for 20 or more in five of them, averaging 20.3 points, 8.2 boards, 4.8 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.3 steals plus blocks over that stretch while delivering all three of his double-doubles on the season. The Spurs are in evaluation mode as they determine the best pieces to fit in around Victor Wembanyama, and Johnson is beginning to show some impressive chemistry with the rookie.