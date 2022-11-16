Johnson totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson stayed hot from beyond the arc, as he's now converted on 23 of his last 52 attempts from three. The Kentucky product has scored in double figures with ease in all 13 games this season, and despite a slow night Monday against the Warriors (one rebound and one assist), he typically offers value across the board.