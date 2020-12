Johnson had 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

The Spurs' offense was firing on all cylinders for most of the night, and Johnson helped fuel an attack that piled up 131 points on better than 50 percent shooting. The Kentucky product played 32 minutes of action -- a new career-high.