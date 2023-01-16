Johnson closed Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Kings with 20 points (8-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes.

Johnson didn't have one of his finer performances in this one, going 4-of-11 from the field for nine points in the first half before knocking down another four shots on 14 attempts over the final two quarters to finish with 20 points on the night. The small forward shot 32 percent in the contest, his worst shooting performance since Dec. 12, and he's gone just 4-of-22 from beyond the arc over his last four games. Johnson did, however, grab seven rebounds Sunday for just the second time this month.