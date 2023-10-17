Johnson had 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 22 minutes in Monday's 99-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Johnson has been the Spurs' go-to player on offense over the last two years, and while that might change in 2023-24 following the arrival of Victor Wembanyama (rest), he's still going to handle a significant role as a scorer. After all, he's coming off a career-best 2022-23 season in which he averaged 22.0 points per game. He should hover around that mark in 2023-24 mark as well, though a slight regression might be expected with fewer touches overall.