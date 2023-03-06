Johnson produced eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 loss to the Rockets.

Johnson had a woeful performance from the field and was the only starter that didn't score in double digits in this 32-point loss. That said, this was probably nothing more than an off night for the star forward, as Johnson has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games. He's averaging 20.3 points per game since the start of February.