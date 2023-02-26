Johnson ended Saturday's 118-102 loss to Utah with 18 points (9-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes.

After a scoreless first quarter, Johnson got hot in the second period with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Unfortunately the small forward cooled off after the break, knocking down just four of 12 shot attempts for another nine points as the Spurs lost their 16th straight. Johnson has scored at least 18 points in every game this month, but he's shooting a miserable 17.6 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.