Johnson posted five points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

The Spurs were blown out of this game, so none of the starters cleared 28 minutes. Johnson was a lot more effective in his previous two games, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He'll look to bounce back against the Suns on Tuesday.