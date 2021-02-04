Johnson posted six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 111-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Johnson was expected to take on an expanded role with LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) and Rudy Gay (hip) out, but he struggled and was kept off the floor for most of the game. Chances are, this will be a blip for Johnson, who was previously on an 11-game streak of double-digit scoring where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes.