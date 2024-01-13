Johnson provided 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 135-99 win over Charlotte.

Johnson scored in double digits off the bench for the sixth consecutive game, but he needed 11 shots to score 10 points and also struggled to make an impact in other categories. He only logged 19 minutes, however, as the Spurs secured a blowout win, meaning Johnson should be fully rested and able to handle his usual workload when the Spurs take on the Bulls on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back.