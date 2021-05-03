Johnson recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss against the Sixers.

Johnson was one of four San Antonio players that surpassed the 15-point mark, but he also made notable contributions in other categories -- he led the team in assists and steals while ending tied for second in rebounds. He took advantage of the fact that DeMar DeRozan was rested to enjoy a bigger role on offense, and the second-year forward has been productive of late with averages of 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last six appearances.