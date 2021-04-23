Johnson had 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Johnson had a woeful shooting performance and needed 12 shots to reach double-digit scoring figures, but he supplemented that with a strong effort across the board -- he made his presence felt both as a playmaker and on the glass. The shooting woes could've been nothing more than an off day for the second-year forward, as he's shooting an even 50 percent from the field over his last six appearances -- while putting up 11.3 points per game during that span.