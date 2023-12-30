Johnson (back) will play in Friday's game against Portland, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Johnson has missed only one game this season and will suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set despite some lower back soreness. With Victor Wembanyama (ankle) sitting out Friday, Johnson could be in line for more usage on the offensive end.
