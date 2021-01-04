Johnson registered 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss against the Jazz.

Johnson ended just three boards shy of what would've been his third double-double of the season but, more importantly, he surpassed the 20-point mark for the second game in a row. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances as a starter this season and, while his numbers might decrease when LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) returns, he has done enough to remain a reliable performer moving forward, as he has posted strong performances on both ends of the court night in and night out.