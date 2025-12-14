Johnson finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.

Johnson had his worst game of the season, scoring single digits for just the fifth time. Despite coming off the bench, Johnson has been able to flirt with standard league value, averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game, through 25 games. However, with Victor Wembanyama returning from a calf injury, Johnson's role is likely to be more sporadic, much like it was Saturday.