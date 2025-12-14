Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Tallies season-low three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.
Johnson had his worst game of the season, scoring single digits for just the fifth time. Despite coming off the bench, Johnson has been able to flirt with standard league value, averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game, through 25 games. However, with Victor Wembanyama returning from a calf injury, Johnson's role is likely to be more sporadic, much like it was Saturday.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 12 off bench in win•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Chips in 13 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Big night off bench Sunday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Logs double-double from bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Posts decent showing off bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: First double-double of season•