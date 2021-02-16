Johnson and the Spurs will have their next three games postponed after four players tested positive for COVID-19, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson and the Spurs will be off until Feb. 24 at the earliest due to the positive tests, meaning games against Detroit, Cleveland, New York and Indiana have all been postponed.
