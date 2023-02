Johnson holds a questionable designation for Friday's game versus the Pistons due to left ankle soreness.

Johnson has sported the same designation prior to the last two games as well but suited up for both, so he seems more likely to play Friday than not. Still, it will be worth monitoring his status ahead of the 7 PM ET opening tipoff. If he takes the floor, Johnson will align with a new starting five following the trades of Josh Richardson to New Orleans and Jakob Poeltl to Toronto.