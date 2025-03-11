Johnson had 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to Dallas.

Johnson tied his season high in points Monday, delivering an efficient performance while leading the second unit in scoring. Additionally, the 25-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Harrison Barnes (29 points), albeit in a losing effort. Johnson has provided a consistent spark off the bench of late, recording double-digit points in 10 of his last 11 outings.