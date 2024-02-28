Johnson provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson led all players in Tuesday's contest in threes made while lifting San Antonio's bench in scoring and adding a half-dozen rebounds to provide a spark on the second unit in a losing effort. Johnson has tallied 20 or more points in 19 contests this season, adding six or more boards in 11 of those outings. The 20-point performance off the bench marked the sixth time Johnson has reached that mark off the bench.