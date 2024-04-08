Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis.

Johnson entered Sunday's loss to Philadelphia dealing with a foot injury, and he could have aggravated the issue in addition to suffering an ankle sprain in the final minutes of regulation Sunday. Johnson drove baseline under the basket and landed on his left foot, with his ankle turning to touch the ground beneath his full body weight, so his status is likely in jeopardy for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back Wednesday versus Oklahoma City as well.