Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Johnson is dealing with calf tightness that will force him to miss at least one game. His next chance to return will be Friday against the Clippers, while Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson should see increased roles Wednesday.
