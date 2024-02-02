Johnson (elbow), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, is unlikely to play, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson's elbow remains sore as he continues to deal with a laceration, and he'll likely be forced to miss a second consecutive game. Assuming he's sidelined, Cedi Osman and Julian Champagnie will likely see increased run.
