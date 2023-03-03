Johnson (foot) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Houston, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson missed Thursday's game against Indiana due to a left foot strain, and he'll likely be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Assuming he's sidelined, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham (back) and Dominick Barlow are candidates to see increased run on the shorthanded wing.
