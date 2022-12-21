Johnson (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Thursday's matchup with the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson will likely be out for his second straight game due to right hamstring tightness after missing the previous game with a back injury. Keita Bates-Diop will likely remain in the starting lineup until the 23-year-old forward returns. If he's ruled out Thursday, Johnson's next chance to suit up will be Friday's game against Orlando.