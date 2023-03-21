Johnson is expected to miss Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans due to a sore neck, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson wasn't included on the team's initial injury report, but his neck soreness appears to have surfaced overnight and will likely cost him the front end of the back-to-back set. With Devin Vassell (knee injury management), Jeremy Sochan (knee) and Zach Collins (rest) out, Tre Jones (hamstring) doubtful and Devonte' Graham (quad) questionable, the Spurs will likely be running with a skeleton crew Tuesday.