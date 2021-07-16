Johnson is set to replace Bradley Beal on Team USA's 12-man roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After playing with the Olympic team as a part of the USA Select group, Johnson has now been promoted to play for the Senior National Team. Johnson will unite with his coach Gregg Popovich, following a strong sophomore season with the Spurs. The forward will be added to Team USA's roster along with JaVale McGee.