Johnson (illness) has been upgraded to available ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
The presence of Johnson represents a massive boost for the Spurs ahead of this contest, as he is San Antonio's biggest offensive threat by a wide margin and should be the team's go-to player. He's averaging 21.5 points per game in February.
