Johnson (foot) is not listed in the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rockets and is expected to start, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
As expected, Johnson will return Sunday and should jump straight into the starting lineup, given his role as San Antonio's go-to offensive player. He's scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances while averaging 22.4 points per game in that span.
