Johnson will start Friday's game against the Magic after missing a pair of contests due to hamstring tightness, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson's absence opened up the door for Romeo Langford to enter the starting five, but his return will likely slide Langford back to the second unit. The 24-year-old scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games leading up to his brief leave and should be expected to handle a full workload Friday.