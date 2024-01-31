Johnson (elbow) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Magic, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson will miss his third game of the season Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left elbow laceration. Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with New Orleans.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Dealing with elbow laceration•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Owns glass in season-best outing•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Back in action•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Gets stitches in first half•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads Spurs in scoring vs. Hornets•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Dazzles on second unit•