Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Johnson is with the Spurs for their two-game road trip in Memphis, but he'll be unavailable for Monday's matchup due to his hamstring injury. Keita Bates-Diop is a candidate to start once again Monday, while Johnson's next chance to return will be during Wednesday's rematch against the Grizzlies.
