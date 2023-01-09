Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson is with the Spurs for their two-game road trip in Memphis, but he'll be unavailable for Monday's matchup due to his hamstring injury. Keita Bates-Diop is a candidate to start once again Monday, while Johnson's next chance to return will be during Wednesday's rematch against the Grizzlies.