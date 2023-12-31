Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Johnson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Nov. 14. He's been battling back spasms for a couple of weeks, so this may just be a rest day. However, it's also possible the Spurs opt to keep him sidelined for a couple of games to make sure he's back to 100 percent when he plays again. Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Memphis.